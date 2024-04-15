Don’t seek votes in Lord Ram’s name: Telangana Minister challenges BJP

KARIMNAGAR: Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar on Sunday challenged BJP leaders to seek votes on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s achievements and not in Lord Ram’s name.

The minister, along with Congress MLAs, staged a deeksha in protest against the Modi government’s “failure” to fulfil assurances given under the AP Reorganisation Act and the injustice done to Telangana.

Speaking on the occasion, he said: “Modi has done nothing for Telangana in the last 10 years. If the Telangana BJP leaders are sincere and serious about issues that concern the state, they should explain what the Centre has done for the state. Let them also mention how much funds have been allocated to the state in these 10 years.”

“They should seek votes on the basis of Modi’s achievements and his government’s contribution to Telangana. They should not ‘beg’ for votes using Lord Ram’s name,” the minister added.