No Telangana-specific promises in BJP election manifesto

HYDERABAD: The issues pertaining to Telangana found no mention in Sankalp Patra — the BJP’s Lok Sabha election manifesto released by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Those who expected the saffron party to include promises specific to Telangana in its manifesto were left disappointed.

There was no mention of long-pending promises made under the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, establishing a railway coach factory at Kazipet and a steel factory in Bayyaram in the erstwhile Khammam district.

Though the BRS, Congress and other political parties in Telangana have been demanding that the Centre fulfil these promises, the BJP-led NDA government did not respond in the last 10 years.

The BJP leaders, however, said that there was no plan to include state-specific promises in the LS poll manifesto.