No Telangana-specific promises in BJP election manifesto

HYDERABAD: The issues pertaining to Telangana found no mention in Sankalp Patra — the BJP’s Lok Sabha election manifesto released by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Those who expected the saffron party to include promises specific to Telangana in its manifesto were left disappointed.
There was no mention of long-pending promises made under the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, establishing a railway coach factory at Kazipet and a steel factory in Bayyaram in the erstwhile Khammam district.
Though the BRS, Congress and other political parties in Telangana have been demanding that the Centre fulfil these promises, the BJP-led NDA government did not respond in the last 10 years.
The BJP leaders, however, said that there was no plan to include state-specific promises in the LS poll manifesto.
“Not just Telangana, there was no mention of issues concerning any other state. The exception being the North East states, which are considered sensitive places,” they said.
But at the same time, they tried to reassure that Prime Minister Narendra Modi committed to developing Telangana.
Meanwhile, National BC Welfare Association president R Krishnaiah expressed his ire over BJP not including the problems of BCs in its manifesto.
He said that their long-pending demand seeming 50 per cent reservations in legislatures and conduct of nation-wise caste census were missing from the BJP’s manifesto. “The Congress is far better than the BJP in identifying the BC problems and demands,” he added.