Panel formed to probe food poisoning incident in Telangana school

YADADRI BHUVANAGIRI: The secretary of the Telangana Social Welfare Residential Schools Society on Sunday ordered an inquiry into the incident where students from a social welfare residential school in Bhuvanagiri fell ill after eating contaminated food.

The secretary has formed an inquiry committee headed by the society’s joint secretary, Anantalakshmi, with OSD Prashanthi and Vigilance Officer Hussain to conduct a complete inquiry into the incident and submit a report. The secretary said that timely and appropriate action will be taken against those responsible as soon as the report is received.

It may be recalled that on Saturday, 15 students had fallen ill after eating contaminated food at the social welfare residential school and were immediately rushed to the Bhuvanagiri Government Area Hospital by the school’s principal and staff. Necessary treatment was also provided to the students, officials had said. Among the ones who had fallen ill, two Class 6 students — Prasanth and Krishna — were brought to the Miracle Hospitals in Uppal as their health condition was not improving.