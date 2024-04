HYDERABAD: The Jubilee Hills police on Sunday included the name of Tollywood producer of ‘Pushpa’ Naveen Yerneni, in the FIR in the alleged kidnap and extortion case registered against former OSD to Task Force, P Radha Kishan Rao.

According to police, Naveen was involved in the forcible transfer of shares of Kria Healthcare from its founder Chennupati Venu Madhav to four part-time directors of the firm. He also allegedly threatened Venu Madhav to resign as director.

Based on the complaint given by Venu Madhav, the police registered kidnap and extortion cases against Radha Kishan Rao, inspector Gattu Mallu and sub-inspector Mallikarjun, who were part of the Task Force previously. Cases were also registered against four part-time directors of Kria. After the probe into the complaint, police on Sunday included Naveen’s name in the FIR for helping hostile takeover of the firm. Sources told TNIE that Naveen Yerneni had previously served as one of the part-time directors of the company.