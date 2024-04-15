Sankalp Patra is blueprint of BJP’s vision for India’s future: Kishan Reddy

HYDERABAD: BJP state president and Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy on Sunday said that the Sankalp Patra, the BJP’s Lok Sbha election manifesto which was released by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is not a list of poll promises but a blueprint of saffron party’s vision for India’s future.
Speaking to reporters here, Kishan said that the BJP is fully committed to implementing each and every promise included in the Sankalp Patra.
“The BJP-led government under Modi’s leadership has fulfilled the promises, including the construction of Ram Mandhir in Ayodhya, made in the previous election manifesto,” he added.
Slamming the Congress for criticising the BJP, he said that he is ready for an open debate on development during the Congress rule and that of BJP with AICC chief Mallikarjun Kharge or Rahul Gandhi.
“The BJP has drafted the election manifesto with focus on country’s development and welfare of the people. Several development programmes will be implemented in the country in the coming days. Development and upliftment of youth, women, farmers and poor people will be the main agenda of the BJP for the next five years,” he said and added that as promised, benefits of free ration scheme will be extended to the poor till 2029.
“The Ayushman Bharat scheme, which provides free medical insurance cover up to Rs 5 lakh, will be implemented more effectively. Senior citizens from middle class families will get services through the Ayushman Bharat. Narendra Modi is providing medical care and medicines at low cost through this scheme,” he said.
Kishan also said that four crore houses have been built for the poor across the country in the last 10 years and the party has now promised to build three crore more houses in the coming days. “We will rapidly expand IITs and IIMs as top educational institutions in the country,” he said.
The Union minister also stated that the BJP is committed to implementing 33 per cent reservation for women in the legislatures. “We will provide support for fish production and processing under Blue Revolution,” he said.