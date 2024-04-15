Sankalp Patra is blueprint of BJP’s vision for India’s future: Kishan Reddy

HYDERABAD: BJP state president and Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy on Sunday said that the Sankalp Patra, the BJP’s Lok Sbha election manifesto which was released by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is not a list of poll promises but a blueprint of saffron party’s vision for India’s future.

Speaking to reporters here, Kishan said that the BJP is fully committed to implementing each and every promise included in the Sankalp Patra.

“The BJP-led government under Modi’s leadership has fulfilled the promises, including the construction of Ram Mandhir in Ayodhya, made in the previous election manifesto,” he added.

Slamming the Congress for criticising the BJP, he said that he is ready for an open debate on development during the Congress rule and that of BJP with AICC chief Mallikarjun Kharge or Rahul Gandhi.

“The BJP has drafted the election manifesto with focus on country’s development and welfare of the people. Several development programmes will be implemented in the country in the coming days. Development and upliftment of youth, women, farmers and poor people will be the main agenda of the BJP for the next five years,” he said and added that as promised, benefits of free ration scheme will be extended to the poor till 2029.