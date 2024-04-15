Telangana cab drivers refuse to call off ‘no AC campaign’

HYDERABAD: The ‘No AC campaign’ was launched in the city on April 8 to draw the attention to the declining per-km fares of aggregator apps such as Ola, Uber, and Rapido, city-based Gig and Platform Workers Union (TGPWU) said on Sunday.

The campaign was launched as the cab drivers expressed their inability to switch on the air-conditioners amid the sweltering summer owing to the declining earnings through fares.”The cost of running our cabs with AC is Rs 16 to Rs 18 per km. After accounting for commissions charged by platforms, we are only able to earn 10-12 rupees per kilometre,” the union said while referring to rising fuel prices and increasing inflation.

It also alleged that ever since the campaign was launched, the companies have been threatening drivers to permanently block their IDs on the apps.

The union, affiliated to the Indian Federation of App Based Transport Workers (IFAT), urged the state government to take cognisance of the matter.