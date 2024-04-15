Telangana CM pays floral tributes to Dr Ambedkar

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, donning a blue shawl, offered floral tributes to a statue of Dr BR Ambedkar on his 133rd birth anniversary at Tank Bund here in the city on Sunday. He was accompanied by Congress Secunderabad Lok Sabha contestant Danam Nagender, MP Anil Kumar Yadav, TPCC SC cell chairman N Preetham and several other Scheduled Castes (SC) leaders from the party.

Taking to X, Revanth said, “Ambedkar belongs to everyone. He is an inspiration for future generations. He stood as an ideal for the world by fighting for the rights of the downtrodden and economically weaker sections. As a nation builder, he envisioned the future of the country and inspired future generations.”

He also mentioned that the Telangana government was taking efforts towards the realisation of Dr Ambedkar’s ideals with special schemes.