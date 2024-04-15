Telangana MLA Harish calls for postcard movement to remind Congress of six guarantees

SANGAREDDY: Siddipet MLA T Harish Rao on Sunday called upon the people to launch a postcard movement demanding the implementation of assurances given by the Congress government.

He supervised the arrangements for the BRS public meeting to be held on April 16 in Sultapur in the Andole Assembly segment.

Alleging that the Congress was not implementing the six guarantees given to the people, Harish appealed to the farmers, shepherds, youths and women to write postcards to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to remind the latter of the assurances given by the Congress in the run-up to the Assembly elections.

Farmers are facing problems under the Congress regime, he said, adding that crops had dried up in lakhs of acres. Paddy farmers are resorting to distress sale, Harish claimed.

He said the BRS was prepared to lay siege to the Secretariat demanding that the government give a bonus to paddy farmers. The BRS leader alleged that the BJP and the Congress had a clandestine agreement in the Lok Sabha elections.