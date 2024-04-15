Temperatures to rise again, dry weather to prevail across Telangana

HYDERABAD: Following days of rain, thunderstorms, and cooler temperatures, the state is set to return to high-grade temperatures and dry weather.

According to the IMD, the discontinuity responsible for the recent rains and thundershowers has moved away from Telangana. Low-level southerlies and south-easterlies are now prevailing over the state, leading to the expectation of dry weather, it said.

As of Sunday, the highest maximum temperature in the state reached 42.7°C in Mahbubabad and Bhadradri Kothagudem, with most districts recording temperatures above 40°C, as reported by the Telangana State Development and Planning Society (TSDPS).

In Moosapet, the city also saw the highest maximum temperature at 41°C.

The IMD has issued a partial yellow and orange alert for the state for the next five days, with maximum temperatures expected to range between 36°C and 44°C across districts during this period.

Over the next 48 hours, the city can expect a partly cloudy sky, with maximum and minimum temperatures likely to range around 37°C and 25°C, respectively. Surface winds from the south-east are anticipated to be around 4-8 kmph.