TSS artists to infuse policies of Congress government in new compositions in Telangana

NIZAMABAD: The Congress assuming power in the state has heralded a new era for the Telangana Samskruthika Sarathi (TSS), which was instrumental in the separate statehood movement. With the political atmosphere buzzing with anticipation, artists are busy crafting melodies to echo the essence of the state government’s newly launched initiatives.

During the Telangana movement, folk artists and collectives emerged as unsung heroes as their melodies became anthems of resilience and hope. Soon after the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (then TRS) came to power after the formation of Telangana, the then chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, who also dabbled in poetry and folk songs, established the TSS in 2014 in a bid to recognise the efforts of artists in the Telangana movement and offer them employment.

Well-known artist and former Manakondur MLA Rasamayi Balakishan is the current in-charge. Under the patronage of KCR, a luminary with a pen dipped in folklore, the TSS found its footing and evolved into a formidable force.

As many as 580 artists — 10–20 from each district — are employed with the TSS on a contractual basis. Their activities are overseen by the Information and Public Relations Department, under the purview of the Cultural Affairs Department.

Under the previous BRS government, TSS artists encountered minimal difficulty in song preparation, as they drew upon compositions crafted during the Telangana movement.

However, with the Congress coming to power and A Revanth Reddy taking charge as chief minister, the TSS is set to usher in a fresh wave of creativity.