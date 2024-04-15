TSS artists to infuse policies of Congress government in new compositions in Telangana

NIZAMABAD: The Congress assuming power in the state has heralded a new era for the Telangana Samskruthika Sarathi (TSS), which was instrumental in the separate statehood movement. With the political atmosphere buzzing with anticipation, artists are busy crafting melodies to echo the essence of the state government’s newly launched initiatives.
During the Telangana movement, folk artists and collectives emerged as unsung heroes as their melodies became anthems of resilience and hope. Soon after the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (then TRS) came to power after the formation of Telangana, the then chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, who also dabbled in poetry and folk songs, established the TSS in 2014 in a bid to recognise the efforts of artists in the Telangana movement and offer them employment.
Well-known artist and former Manakondur MLA Rasamayi Balakishan is the current in-charge. Under the patronage of KCR, a luminary with a pen dipped in folklore, the TSS found its footing and evolved into a formidable force.
As many as 580 artists — 10–20 from each district — are employed with the TSS on a contractual basis. Their activities are overseen by the Information and Public Relations Department, under the purview of the Cultural Affairs Department.
Under the previous BRS government, TSS artists encountered minimal difficulty in song preparation, as they drew upon compositions crafted during the Telangana movement.
However, with the Congress coming to power and A Revanth Reddy taking charge as chief minister, the TSS is set to usher in a fresh wave of creativity.
In the run-up to the Assembly polls, Revanth used folk songs to connect with voters on a personal level. Composed by talented artists like Nalgonda Gaddar Narsanna, these songs celebrated Revanth’s persona and leadership qualities, resonating deeply with the electorate.
Apart from being circulated and spoken widely on social media platforms, the songs had a profound impact on the voters and even captured the attention of senior party leaders such as Sonia Gandhi, Rahul and Priyanka. When they were played in public meetings, the senior Congress leaders would rhythmically applaud while Revanth would egg party workers into dancing to these melodies.
Such was its impact that Congress activists chose to welcome the New Year with election songs in several villages across the region.
Meeting with Jupally
In a recent meeting convened by Culture Minister Jupally Krishna Rao, he reaffirmed the government’s commitment to fostering Telangana’s cultural heritage. Assurances were made regarding the continuity of the TSS with a pledge to address artists’ concerns, including timely payment of salaries.
Rampur Sai, the district in charge of TSS in Nizamabad, outlined ambitious plans for community engagement, with a group of 11 artists set to deliver 25 monthly programmes across the district. Through song and dance, these initiatives aim to elucidate government policies and programmes, bridging the gap between administration and the grassroots.
The team is diligently crafting new songs with the aim of captivating both the public and government officials. “The government is designing new programmes aimed at explaining policies to the people through song and dance. It’s not an easy task, but we’re actively trying to compose powerful songs,” explained Sai.
He highlighted the lack of vehicle facilities and musical instruments in the district, while also emphasising the need for job security. Expressing hope, he urged the government to address these pressing issues.
As TSS sets its sights on the horizon, the melody of change continues to evolve. With every note and every step, they strive to illuminate the path ahead, painting a canvas of harmony and resilience. In the rhythm of their songs lies the heartbeat of Telangana’s cultural renaissance, a testament to the enduring spirit of its people.
