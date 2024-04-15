Will welcome Revanth Reddy if he wishes to join BJP, says Telangana MP

HYDERABAD: Nizamabad MP Dharmapuri Arvind said he would personally welcome Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to join the BJP.
Speaking to reporters on Sunday, he said, “Revanth is my good friend. Congress leaders are not accepting him. The Congress doesn’t have any future. This is the last election for the grand old party. I would like to welcome Revanth as a friend if he wishes to join the BJP.”
Revanth’s efficiency will decrease if he continues with the Congress, the MP added.
Alleging that Congress workers have lost confidence in Rahul Gandhi, Arvind predicted that the grand old party wouldn’t secure more than 30 seats in the Lok Sabha elections. He said no leader from the Congress was coming forward to contest.
Subsequently, the BJP leader likened the Congress to the Muslim League and accused it of adopting an “anti-Hindu” agenda. He asked the grand old party to explain its stance on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Register of Citizens (NRC) and Uniform Civil Code (UCC).
Arvind also wondered how long Revanth was planning to threaten the previous administration with the phone-tapping case. If there is anything wrong or evidence of malpractice, the persons behind those illegal acts should be sent to jail, he added.
Responding to Revanth’s comments on the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the BJP MP said: “Revanth supports Kejriwal’s decision to rule from the jail. Is Revanth also preparing to rule from jail?”
Later, he called for “alcohol-free elections” in the Nizamabad constituency.