Will welcome Revanth Reddy if he wishes to join BJP, says Telangana MP

HYDERABAD: Nizamabad MP Dharmapuri Arvind said he would personally welcome Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to join the BJP.

Speaking to reporters on Sunday, he said, “Revanth is my good friend. Congress leaders are not accepting him. The Congress doesn’t have any future. This is the last election for the grand old party. I would like to welcome Revanth as a friend if he wishes to join the BJP.”

Revanth’s efficiency will decrease if he continues with the Congress, the MP added.

Alleging that Congress workers have lost confidence in Rahul Gandhi, Arvind predicted that the grand old party wouldn’t secure more than 30 seats in the Lok Sabha elections. He said no leader from the Congress was coming forward to contest.