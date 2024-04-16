Allegations by BRS leaders against defectors boomerang on pink party

HYDERABAD : A peculiar development is unfolding in Telangana, with leaders of the BRS levelling allegations against their former comrades who defected to the Congress, accusing them of land grabbing. According to BRS leaders, their former comrades switched sides only to avoid legal repercussions for their actions.

Notably, former minister and BRS working president KT Rama Rao and other senior leaders have publicly accused Khairatabad MLA Danam Nagender of encroaching upon government lands to construct his house. However, no BRS leader levelled the same allegation when Nagender was in the pink party.

The BRS claim fails to address an important question — why was no action taken against the leaders who enjoyed power and acted with impunity when they were in the BRS? And why did the previous government condone such activities?

This contradiction has stirred speculation within political circles and is being seen as an own-goal by the BRS.

Similarly, former Armoor MLA A Jeevan Reddy has accused Chevella MP G Ranjith Reddy of occupying assigned lands and obtaining loans against regulations, along with seizing other government properties. Again, the absence of action or outcry during the BRS tenure raises eyebrows.

Meanwhile, the unfolding saga has provided fodder to rival parties to undermine both the BRS and Congress. The BJP has been asking why the previous government turned a blind eye to such activities.

Meanwhile, Congress leaders are under pressure to address allegations against recently joined members, promising action against any wrongdoing.