Bhadrachalam: VIPs leave little room for Rama devotees

KHAMMAM: Devotees planning to attend the kalyanam (celestial wedding) of Lord Rama and Goddess Sita and pattabhisekham in Bhadrachalam on April 17 and 18 are facing issues in finding affordable accommodation.

Approximately 25% of rooms in many lodges have been reserved by the owners to rent at high rates, while another 25% of the rooms are allocated to police personnel, and an additional 25% are reserved by the Revenue department for VIP and VVIPs. This leaves only 25% of the remaining rooms for the lakhs of devotees that arrive in the temple town.

Devotees alleged that despite the government’s assurance to prioritise common people, they are having to sleep on roads due to non-availability of rooms. Moreover, some lodge owners and middlemen are blocking rooms online and then renting them out at inflated prices.

Authorities anticipate around two lakh devotees to attend the events. However, sources said that the available accommodation is insufficient. While most government and temple cottages are reserved for VIPs, the general public is left with no choice but to rely on private accommodation.

Devotees alleged that private lodge owners are trying to loot them by charging them exorbitant prices ranging from Rs 6,000 to Rs 10,000 for a room with two or three beds.

N Mohan Rao, a local, said, “A few lodge owners even block rooms under the guise of repair, only to give them out for Rs 5,000 to Rs 10,000.”

Some middlemen and agents are also reportedly renting out vacant and small houses and leasing them at higher prices.

Speaking to TNIE, Bhadrachalam Revenue Divisional Officer K Damodar Rao said, “Only 25% of the total rooms are available online for devotees. However, during big events, some level of adjustment is necessary.”

Heavy vehicles not allowed to enter temple town

Superintendent of Police (SP) Rohit Raju on Monday said that heavy vehicles will not be allowed from entering Bhadrachalam in anticipation of a large influx of devotees on Wednesday and Thursday, ahead of the kalyanam and pattabhishekam ceremonies. SP Raju advised motorists to strictly adhere to any traffic restrictions and diversions that may be enforced. He said that QR codes have been placed to provide information to devotees on their smartphones.