Candidates try to feel public pulse through door-to-door survey in Medak segment

SANGAREDDY: The three candidates contesting from the Medak parliamentary constituency, though they claim their victory is assured, are leaving nothing to chance. The parties of the three — Raghunandan Rao (BJP), Neelam Madhu (Congress) and Venkataram Reddy (BRS) — are gathering public opinion on their choice and sending bulk voice messages seeking the support of the voters.

While participating in intense campaigning, the three candidates are sending their representatives to the people to feel their pulse. About 20 women, claiming to represent an independent organisation, were found recently going door-to door in Sangareddy, the district headquarters, to collect the opinion of the residents. One of the questions they asked the voters was: Which party they voted for in the last Assembly elections and which party they are going to vote in the upcoming parliament elections? The women also asked the people if they knew the candidates contesting in the Medak constituency and whom would they vote.

They also wanted to know from the public whom they would support as PM candidate — Narendra Modi or Rahul Gandhi? They also collected the personal details of the voters such as their age and caste.

The main parties are also trying to gather information about the leanings of the youth, women and senior citizens through the survey.

Collecting personal details of voters

The candidates want to know from the public whom they would support as PM candidate — Narendra Modi or Rahul Gandhi? They also collected the personal details of the voters, including their age and caste. The main parties are also trying to gather information about the leanings of the youth, women and senior citizens through the survey.