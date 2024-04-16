Celestial wedding woven in gold & silver

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: While offering pattu vastralu (silk robes) to deities is a common practice in temples across the region, a weaver from Sircilla, in a mark of ultimate devotion, has woven a saree with gold and silver threads depicting scenes from the Sita Rama kalyanam (celestial wedding).

Displaying the saree to the media here on Monday, the weaver, Veldi Prasad, said that the 800-gram saree using two grams of gold and 150 grams of silver was woven by hand in six days.

Adorning the border is the timeless chant of ‘Jai Sri Ram’ and intricate designs inspired by ‘Sanku Chakralu’ and ‘Namalu’, he added.

Additionally, Prasad said he is going to donate the saree to the Sri Sita Ramachandraswamy temple in Bhadrachalam with the help of the Endowments department for the celestial wedding scheduled for Wednesday (April 17).

However, this isn’t his first artistic work for the temple. In 2023, he presented a silk saree woven for Sri Rama Navami.

Prasad is already known for his ‘Rajanna Siripattu’ brand, which became a hit in New Zealand. Additionally, his talent was acknowledged by Prime Minister Narendra Modi when he designed the G20 logo on a piece of cloth.