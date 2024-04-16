Congress betrayed and backstabbed farmers: Kishan

HYDERABAD : Alleging that the Congress has betrayed and backstabbed farmers of Telangana with promises, BJP state chief G Kishan Reddy on Monday claimed that the Farmers’ Declaration given by the grand old party was bogus.

The Union minister was addressing a “Rythu Deeksha” at the BJP state headquarters here where he demanded that the Congress government fulfil the promises it made in the run-up to the Assembly elections.

Kishan said that Congress gave more than 400 assurances in various forms — Declarations, Guarantees and the election manifesto — but was not in a position to fulfil its promises. He alleged that Congress misled the people with its Six Guarantees and backstabbed farmers.

Kishan alleged that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy assured that immediately after the Congress came to power, it would implement the Rs 2 lakh farm loan waiver scheme but did not do so. He said that banks were not extending crop loans to farmers but were instead pressuring them to repay the previous loans.

Kishan claimed that the Union government was spending Rs 26,000 crore every year to procure paddy from Telangana. While the Centre is supporting farmers by procuring paddy, why is the state government neglecting farmers, he asked.

Alleging that the Congress government was not interested in farmers, Kishan said that the ruling party leaders were only interested in collecting money and sending it to Delhi. The four-month-old Congress rule is similar to that of the KCR regime, he alleged.

“One family rule has gone in the state and another has come. One collection kingdom has gone and another collection kingdom has come. KCR’s family rule is gone.. Sonia Gandhi’s family rule has come,” Kishan said.

Tillers start postcard movement

Farmers from Raghavapur village in Siddipet mandal wrote to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday, demanding immediate fulfilment of the promises made during the Assembly elections. It may be noted that former minister T Harish Rao announced on Sunday that they will start a movement to write letters to the CM. Following this, farmers gathered at the market yard in Raghavapur and Channakodur mandal headquarters and posted letters to Revanth. They demanded fulfilment of promises like MSP for paddy, a bonus of Rs 500, Rythu Bandhu of Rs 15,000, Rs 12,000 to tenant farmers and Rs 2 lakh loan waiver