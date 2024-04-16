Congress lacks wherewithal to win Telangana CM’s segments: Former minister S Niranjan Reddy

HYDERABAD: Former minister S Niranjan Reddy on Monday dared the Congress to win five seats from Telangana in the coming Lok Sabha elections. Responding to AICC general secretary KC Venugopal’s comments that the BRS was nowhere in Telangana and the grand old party’s fight is with the BJP, Niranjan Reddy said that the Congress does not have the wherewithal to take on and defeat the saffron party. He added that Venugopal doesn’t understand the emotions of the people of Telangana.

Speaking to reporters here, Niranjan Reddy challenged the Congress to win Malkajgiri, which was represented in the Lok Sabha by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, Chevella, which Revanth is in-charge of, and Mahbubnagar, which is the CM’s native constituency.

Niranjan Reddy also blamed the grand old party for the water crisis prevailing in the state and said that the Congress government brought water tankers back. He accused the Congress of failing to properly manage irrigation projects.

“Ministers and the chief minister do not have time to visit farmers whose crops were damaged due to negligence of the government. The Congress government should implement its promise of paying a bonus of Rs 500 per quintal for crops as promised by the party during the Assembly elections,” Niranjan Reddy said.