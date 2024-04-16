Early bird scheme: GHMC announces 5% rebate in property tax

HYDERABAD: Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation Commissioner D Ronald Rose has urged property tax payers of GHMC to utilise the Early Bird Scheme and pay property tax for the current year before April 30 and avail the five percent rebate.

He said that early bird scheme is being implemented for the payment of property tax for financial year 2024-25. Property tax worth Rs 230 crore has been collected so far through the early bird scheme. GHMC advised people to take advantage of the opportunity and pay the property tax within the stipulated time and get rebate.