YADADRI-BHUVANAGIRI : The parents of the 15 middle-school students who fell ill after reportedly eating contaminated food at the Social Welfare Boys’ Residential School and Intermediate College in Bhuvanagiri said they have no faith in the inquiry committee appointed to probe the incident. They fear that the facts would not be brought to light and justice would not be served to the students.

The parents, who didn’t want to be named, alleged that the principal and warden were not present at the school on the day of the incident: April 13. They claimed that the principal travels back and forth from Hyderabad, and does not come to the school regularly. “Even if he does come, he does not stay for more than two or three hours. If we ask any questions about his absence, he will say that he had gone to the social welfare society’s office for school work,” the parents said.

They blamed the unavailability of the principal and lack of proper supervision by the management for the incident. The students allege that despite having a hostel on the premises, the principal never inspects it or the quality of the food provided.

N Rajani, regional coordinator of the residential school society for Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri, told TNIE that an inquiry is being conducted into the recent incident at the institution. Allegations against the principal are also being looked into.

Following an inspection by the vigilance committee, 39 bathrooms in the hostel were found to be in good condition, although some require repairs, which are currently underway, she said, adding that measures are being taken to remove the overgrowth. Instructions have also been issued to the contractor to increase the number of workers in the hostel kitchen from four to six.