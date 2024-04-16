IMD issues yellow alert for Telangana; heatwave on Apr 17, 18

HYDERABAD: Just days after pre-monsoon showers in Telangana, mercury levels again soared above the 44°C mark across the state on Monday.

Maximum temperatures crossed 40°C in all 33 districts of the state. The IMD has issued a yellow alert forecasting a heatwave on April 17 and April 18 in the state. Following the heatwave from April 19 onwards, light rains and thundershowers are forecasted.

The IMD reported that low-level south-easterly winds prevailed over the state, indicating continued hot and dry weather for the next five days.

According to the Telangana State Development and Planning Society, Bhadradri Kothagudem recorded the highest maximum temperature at 44.5°C, followed by Mulugu and Nalgonda at 43.8°C, and Nizamabad at 43.3°C. Hyderabad also high maximum temperatures, with Shaikpet recording the highest at 41.4°C.

The TSRTC’s Greater Hyderabad Zone will cut down bus services from 12 pm to 4 pm in the light of high temperatures. The Corporation will operate buses from 5 am in the morning while the evening services will be from 4 pm to 12 am.