Konda Surekha urges ECI to grant live coverage permission

KHAMMAM: Endowments Minister Konda Surekha has once again written a letter to the Election Commission of India (ECI) seeking approval for live coverage of kalyanam of Lord Rama and Goddess Sita and pattabhishekam ceremonies at Sree Sita Ramachandra Swamy temple in Bhadrachalam on Wednesday and Thursday.

Recently, the ECI had refused to grant permission for the live coverage of the event citing that the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) is in force.

The minister had first penned a letter to the ECI on April 4, appealing for reconsideration and highlighting the sentiments of lakhs of devotees. She claimed that live coverage has been a tradition for the past 40 years and urged the ECI to honour the sentiments of devotees, acknowledging the temple’s significance and traditions.