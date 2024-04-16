Telangana CM vows Rs 2 lakh crop loan waiver by August 15

HYDERABAD : Dismissing the allegations levelled by opposition leaders that the Congress was going back on its pre-poll promises, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday announced that his government will implement the crop loan waiver of up to Rs 2 lakh by August 15, a move that is set to benefit 69 lakh farmers, and also promised to provide Rs 500 bonus for each quintal of paddy from the next crop (Kharif) season.
Addressing the Jana Jatara Sabha at Narayanpet, which falls under the erstwhile Mahbubnagar district, he launched a scathing attack on former chief minister and BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao, accusing him of mortgaging Telangana’s self-esteem with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Revanth alleged that KCR took “supari” from the PM to support the BJP in five Lok Sabha segments: Mahbubnagar, Chevella, Malkajgiri, Bhuvanagiri and Zaheerabad.
The TPCC chief alleged that the BRS supremo has directed his party functionaries to transfer the vote to the saffron party in those five constituencies.
“KCR didn’t understand how I felt lodged in a jail while my daughter was getting married. However, as soon as his daughter (MLC K Kavitha) was jailed, KCR mortgaged Telangana’s self-esteem to get his daughter released. It is high time that BRS leaders introspect,” Revanth said.
Announcing future commitments, the chief minister said a member of the Mudiraj community would be included in his Cabinet if the Congress wins at least 14 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana in the upcoming elections. “Give me 14 Lok Sabha seats, I will take Mudiraj leader and Makthal MLA Srihari into my Cabinet,” he said.
Why is KCR not looking to topple Modi govt, asks CM
Revanth also declared that elections to local bodies in the state would be conducted immediately after the Lok Sabha polls. Alleging that BRS leaders are not seeking votes in the run-up to the elections, the TPCC president sought to know why KCR has pledged to topple his government, which is just 100 days old, and not the Modi-led Union government which has been in power for 10 years.
Claiming that the Congress ensures social justice, Revanth pointed out that the grand old party gave tickets to the backward groups such as the washermen community in Shadnagar, Mudiraj in Makthal and Kuruma in Gadwal. He said that a BC leader, Anil Kumar Yadav, was nominated to the Rajya Sabha despite senior leaders waiting to ensure social justice. He also expressed concerns regarding the reclassification of the Mudiraj community from the BC-D to the BC-A category.
