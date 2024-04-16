Telangana CM vows Rs 2 lakh crop loan waiver by August 15

HYDERABAD : Dismissing the allegations levelled by opposition leaders that the Congress was going back on its pre-poll promises, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday announced that his government will implement the crop loan waiver of up to Rs 2 lakh by August 15, a move that is set to benefit 69 lakh farmers, and also promised to provide Rs 500 bonus for each quintal of paddy from the next crop (Kharif) season.

Addressing the Jana Jatara Sabha at Narayanpet, which falls under the erstwhile Mahbubnagar district, he launched a scathing attack on former chief minister and BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao, accusing him of mortgaging Telangana’s self-esteem with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Revanth alleged that KCR took “supari” from the PM to support the BJP in five Lok Sabha segments: Mahbubnagar, Chevella, Malkajgiri, Bhuvanagiri and Zaheerabad.

The TPCC chief alleged that the BRS supremo has directed his party functionaries to transfer the vote to the saffron party in those five constituencies.

“KCR didn’t understand how I felt lodged in a jail while my daughter was getting married. However, as soon as his daughter (MLC K Kavitha) was jailed, KCR mortgaged Telangana’s self-esteem to get his daughter released. It is high time that BRS leaders introspect,” Revanth said.

Announcing future commitments, the chief minister said a member of the Mudiraj community would be included in his Cabinet if the Congress wins at least 14 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana in the upcoming elections. “Give me 14 Lok Sabha seats, I will take Mudiraj leader and Makthal MLA Srihari into my Cabinet,” he said.