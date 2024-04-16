Telangana: Congress activist dances in police station, two cops suspended by SP

BHUPALPALLY : Superintendent of police (SP) Khare Kiran on Monday suspended sub-inspector Prasad and head constable S Srinivas of the Mahadevpur police station and transferred them to vacancy reserve (VR) for encouraging a Congress worker to dance to a Telugu film song on the police station premises.

The dance performed by the Congress worker identified as Gudala Srinivas, went viral on social media on Monday. Srinivas, whose wife, Aruna, is a Mahadevpur ZPTC member, is said to have the habit of walking into the police station while returning home from morning walk and chatting up with the staff there.

As usual, he walked into the PS on Monday morning and broke into a dance. Egged on by the head constable, the Congress activist continued to pirouette and some one in the police station recorded the act and it soon went viral on social media.

Speaking to TNIE, Mahadevpur CI B Rajeshwar Rao said the action of the Congress worker amounted to obstruction of duty by government employees and is a punishable offence. “After consulting legal advisors, we will send a notice to Srinivas,” he added.