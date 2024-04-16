Telangana: Fourteen-year-old kills grandmother

JANGAON: A 14-year-old boy stabbed his grandmother to death with a knife while she was having an argument with the boy’s mother at Uppugal village in Zaffergadh mandal late on Sunday.

Police said that the victim, M Yellamma, used to reside with her husband, Ilaiah, and their daughter-in-law, Rajitha and her two sons. Yellamma’s son, Sammaiah, had passed away a decade ago due to illness.

Allegedly, Yellamma and Rajitha used to quarrel regularly. It was during one such altercation that Rajitha’s younger son, reportedly enraged by his grandmother’s behaviour, killed her with a knife.