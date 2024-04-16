Telangana HC reserves orders on plea to cancel Avinash’s bail

HYDERABAD : Justice K Lakshman of the Telangana High Court has reserved orders in a petition filed by Shaik Dastagiri, an accused-turned-approver in YS Vivekananda Reddy murder case, seeking the cancellation of anticipatory bail granted to YSRC MP YS Avinash Reddy.

Dastagiri alleged threats and intimidation by the latter’s henchmen to influence his deposition in favour of the MP.

The Central Bureau of Investigati0n (CBI)had earlier filed a counter to Dastagiri’s petition, with its counsel arguing that Avinash Reddy wielded considerable influence and had managed to sway certain witnesses in the case.

The CBI highlighted several complaints lodged by Dastagiri, alleging threats to himself and his family members, asserting that Avinash Reddy had breached the conditions of his bail.

Responding to the court’s inquiries, counsel for the CBI said that they had alerted the police to take necessary action based on Dastagiri’s complaints.

Additionally, it was revealed that Suneetha Reddy, Vivekananda Reddy’s daughter, too contested the anticipatory bail granted to Avinash Reddy before the CBI could file its petition.

Meanwhile, it was disclosed that Dastagiri’s father was attacked by 3-4 assailants in Kadapa on March 8.

Senior counsel T Niranjan Reddy, representing Avinash Reddy, argued that Dastagiri was already under protection through the witness protection scheme. Niranjan Reddy highlighted the lack of relevance of Suneetha Reddy’s challenge and reiterated that the court had granted anticipatory bail to Avinash Reddy after a thorough examination of the case.