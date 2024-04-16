Telangana: SI among three officials arrested for taking bribes

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested three government officials including a sub inspector (SI) for allegedly demanding and accepting bribes in three different cases in the state on Monday.
A DCA inspector, Kooreli Someshwar, posted in Nalgonda zone was caught by the ACB for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 18,000 from a charitable hospital staff in Kothagudem village in order to process the drug license application.
In another case, a TSRTC depot manager, Samala Srikanth, posted at Huzurabad, was held for reportedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000 from the complainant — a bus driver, Thatikonda Ravinder — to drop charges regarding unauthorised absence and irregular attendance.
In the third case, the ACB caught Asifabad SI Rajya Lakshmi red-handed in the police station while taking a bribe of Rs 25,000 to release one, Yahiya Khan, who was involved in an accident that took place in March.
