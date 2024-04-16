Telangana: Tech student killed, three hurt as car rams rotary

HYDERABAD : An engineering student died on the spot and three others sustained severe injuries after they rammed their car into a statue rotary in Dundigal late on Sunday night.

The victim, identified as Meghansh, was travelling towards Dundigal along with his friends Sai Manas, Charan Reddy and Arnav in a car when the accident took place. All four of them are pursuing their second-year in B Tech in a private university, the police said.

The police suspect overspeeding and rash driving to be the cause of the accident. They have not ruled out the possibility of drunk driving.

The injured were shifted to a hospital for treatment. “Currently, they are hospitalised and undergoing treatment,” the police said and added, “Investigation is underway. We will find out the cause of the accident.”

Dundigal police have registered a case under IPC Sections 304A and 337 on charges of causing death by negligence and engaging in rash and negligent acts that endanger human life.