12-yr-old boy drowns in swimming pool, dies

HYDERABAD: A 12-year-old boy died of drowning at the Sanathnagar Labor Welfare Center swimming pool in Sanathnagar on Tuesday. The deceased, Karthikeya, reportedly went to fetch a ball that fell in the pool and drowned.

A case has been registered and the police are investigating it. K Karthikeya was playing cricket with his friends on the ground when the ball fell into the pool. He climbed a tree and landed into the swimming pool premises. On spotting the ball, he swiftly jumped into the pool, and drowned and died.

Karthikeya’s friends couldn’t find him and informed his mother. The mother then went to the swimming pool premises, and with the help of the management, was able to find him.

Karthikeya was a fifth-grader at Vashishta School. His father, S Srinivas, is a barber and his mother works as a sweeper with the GHMC.

His body was moved to the Gandhi Hospital for postmortem examination.