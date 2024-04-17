22 new trains from Secunderabad to Danapur to be operated by Southern Central Railway

HYDERABAD: Addressing the high demands of the passengers travelling from Telangana region towards the states of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar during the summer season, the South Central Railway has decided to operate 22 unreserved clone weekly summer special trains from Secunderabad to Danapur.

The clone train is a weekly train service starting every Thursday from Secunderabad and every Saturday from Danapur and consists of fully unreserved coaches with stoppages at all important station enroute, which will be able to meet the demands of general passengers for convenient and affordable rail travel during the period.

The clone train will start before the regular train at 9:25 AM, and will be operational for three months with effect from April 18 till June.

The SCR department said, “Huge number of public travel from the Telangana state towards important cities like Itarsi, Prayagraj, Deendayal Upadhyay and Danapur stations. In addition, Shramik workers who have settled / work in and around Hyderabad also travel to these regions to visit their hometowns, especially during the holiday and summer seasons. A regular Danapur Special Train is starting from 09:25 am every day from Secunderabad to Danapur”.