All set for celestial wedding on April 17

KHAMMAM: The temple town of Bhadrachalam has been decked up for the celestial wedding of Lord Rama and Sita Devi and Pattabhisekham on April 17 and 18.

Chief Secretary Shanthi Kumari and Endowment Principal Secretary Sailajaramayyar will offer pattuvastralu (sacred clothes) and muthyalatalambralu (pearl necklaces) to the deities on behalf of the state government. The temple and the Maidhila Stadium, the venue for the events have been illuminated and decorated with flowers.

The Kalyanam ceremony will take place from 10.30 am to 12:30 pm on April 17 at the Midhila Stadium, followed by the Maha Pattabhishekam on April 18. Additional laddu counters and special counters for distributing Muthayala talambralu have also been set up.

Emergency treatment centres have also been set up at the premises and special beds have been made available at the main government hospital. The CS said that ticket prices ranging from Rs 100 to Rs 7,500 will be available to the devotees. The venue has been organised into 24 sectors with proper barricading.

Live broadcasts of the Kalyanam will be shown on special TVs, and special officers have been appointed for each sector to ensure smooth proceedings.

Collector Priyanka Ala mentioned that 25 information centres have been established around Bhadrachalam to assist devotees, and provide details about temples, transportation, and accommodations.

Additional facilities have been arranged for pregnant women. SP B Rohith Raju said that, given the area’s sensitivity to Maoist activity, foolproof security measures have been implemented to ensure the smooth conduct of the festivities.

Arjita Sevas suspended in Vemulawada for Apr 16-17

Rajanna-Sircilla: The Sri Rajarajeshwara Swamy temple in Vemulawada suspended Arjita Sevas for April 16 (Tuesday) to April 17 (Wednesday). As the tradition goes, the Sri Rama-Sita Kalyanam would be performed on the occasion of Sri Rama Navami, Tuesday, in the temple premises. Followed by this, the Rathotsavam ritual would be performed in the evening, on Wednesday