BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao to hand over B-forms on Thursday

HYDERABAD : BRS president and former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is reportedly planning to hold a daylong meeting with party’s Lok Sabha poll candidates here on Thursday.

The BRS MLAs, MLCs, district presidents, ZP chairpersons and other key leaders are also expected to attend this meeting. During the meeting, Rao will hand over B-forms and cheques worth Rs 95 lakh towards election expenses to party candidates.

According to sources, the BRS chief is likely to review the strength and weaknesses of the party as well as its candidates. As several important leaders changed their loyalties to the BJP and Congress after the party suffered defeat in the Assembly elections, the pink party is now facing a crisis in most Lok Sabha constituencies. “KCR is now trying to resolve this issue by encouraging the second-rung leaders,” the sources added.

To embark on bus yatra