Conspiracies being hatched to eliminate Asaduddin Owasi and me: Akbaruddin Owaisi

HYDERABAD : AIMIM MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi on Tuesday set off a buzz, saying that conspiracies are being hatched to eliminate him and his brother Asaduddin Owasi who is also the party president.

Speaking at an event here, Akbar said: “Don’t know how I will die. I don’t know if someone will kill me by giving me poison in jail. I don’t know if someone will put Asaduddin Owasi in jail and shoot him.”

It may be mentioned here that in 2011, Akbar was attacked and stabbed multiple times at Chandrayangutta.

Responding to Akbar’s remarks, BJP MLA T Raja Singh said: “The BJP will form the government in Telangana and Owaisi brothers will touch our feet. Then we will think about whether we should eliminate them or punish them in any other way.”

The Goshamahal MLA said that Owaisi brothers were trying to cheat Muslims once again by talking about Uttar Pradesh in Telangana. He alleged that Owaisi brothers always joined hands with the ruling party in the state and were grabbing lands with the help of the ruling Congress.

“Why should anyone vote for the AIMIM?” Raja Singh asked.