ECI issues notice to ex-Telangana CM KCR for making vulgar remarks against Congress

It also stated that in the event of no response from him within the stipulated time, the ECI will take appropriate action or decision in the matter without making any further reference to KCR.

The ECI stated it received a complaint on April 6 2024 from Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee Vice President G Niranjan wherein it was alleged that KCR made vulgar, derogatory and objectionable allegations against the Congress party in Sircilla on April 5, 2024.

The ECI also referred to a report by the District Election Officer (DEO) stating the alleged threatening remarks against the Congress party and its members.

In the notice, the ECI Principal Secretary, Avinash Kumar said the Election Commission, prima facie of the opinion that KCR had violated the provisions of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC). It noted that the BRS President has violated the MCC in his press meeting in Sircilla while criticising the Congress party.

The Commission also noted that Chandrasekhar Rao was issued several advisories and instructions earlier regarding his speeches.