Fearing low attendance, IIIT-Basara student hangs self at campus hostel

ADILABAD: In yet another case of suicide at the Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT) Basara, an 18-year-old student, B Aravind, hanged himself in his hostel room on Tuesday morning.

Upon noticing Aravind hanging, his friends alerted the campus authorities, who then contacted the help police. The authorities forcibly entered the room and rushed him to a local hospital where he was declared dead. He was later shifted to Nirmal hospital for postmortem examination.

Hailing from Bandarupalli village in Thoguttu mandal of Siddipet district, Aravind joined RGUKT after completing his SSC. During the investigation, police reportedly noted that as final exams are scheduled to begin on April 18, and Aravind, who had low attendance, feared that the college authorities would notify his parents, prompting him to take this extreme step.

According to sources, as many as 100 students have low attendance, prompting concern from the authorities and the parents.

In response to the incident, district collector Ashish Sangwan with Superintendent of Police Jhanaki Sharmila visited the campus and held a meeting with university authorities, and asked for a detailed report on the incident. They also asked the authorities concerned to take measures to prevent such cases in future.

The DC instructed the authorities to form teams with 60 to 65 students and one faculty in each team and organise regular interaction with the students.

They were also asked to install CCTV cameras in hostels and corridors, organise sports events, and ensure quality food is served as per the menu.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)