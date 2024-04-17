Hyderabad cops deny permission for Shoba Yatra

HYDERABAD : The Hyderabad city police have refused permission for the Shobha Yatra, drawing a sharp reaction from the BJP’s Goshamahal MLA T Raja Singh.

Undeterred by the denial of permission, Raja Singh declared that he would proceed with the procession at 12 noon. “Nobody can stop me,” he posted on X (formerly twitter).

“It was foreseen that if the Congress comes into power, Hindus will be oppressed, backed by the police. We have seen cases being registered in Kerala and Karnataka during Hindu festivals, pressure on the organisers, and fake cases against them,” he tweeted.