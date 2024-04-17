Man hangs self over crypto investment losses

HYDERABAD: A man was found hanging in his house in LB Nagar on Tuesday. Distressed after continuously incurring losses in cryptocurrency investments, the man chose to take the extreme step.

The LB Nagar police received a complaint from Hari Adhavilatha, wife of Hari Ravikumar. According to the complaint, Hari Ravikumar, 44, was alone at home when his wife left for work around 9:15 am. Upon her return at 12:30 pm, she found her husband hanging to the ceiling fan in the hall.

Adhavailatha immediately cut the rope and sought help from neighbours, but it was too late.

The wife revealed that her husband had been struggling with financial problems due to significant losses incurred in cryptocurrency investments. The police said he has been trying out different businesses and tried cryptocurrency too, which did not end up giving him any profits.

It is suspected that he might have suffered a loss of around Rs 15 lakh to Rs 20 lakh due to these investments, said the police.

LB Nagar Police registered a case and is being investigated.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)