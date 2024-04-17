Man killed by friends in front of his family

HYDERABAD: In a tragic incident, a 27-year-old auto driver was stabbed by four of his friends right in front of his family in Bahadurpura on Tuesday. The deceased, along with his father and brother, was going to the police station before the incident occurred.

According to the police, the deceased, Mohammad Khaleel, stays within the Bahadurpura police station limits. Khaleel, along with his four friends, was involved in a brawl after they were intoxicated. Following this, the four friends on Monday evening went to Khaleel’s house and picked up a fight with him.

Following the incident, the family called up the police. The cops reached the house and were informed that Khaleel was being threatened. Sources also said that the cops suggested the family to file a police complaint. The family later decided to lodge a complaint, and were heading to the police station when the four accused stabbed Khaleel to death at Asad Baba Nagar, near Bahadurpura.

The Bahadurpura police launched a probe and are working to nab the accused.