Minor among two held for bike theft in Begumpet

HYDERABAD: Begumpet police on Tuesday arrested two persons, including a minor, for their alleged involvement in automobile theft. The main accused, along with the boy, would perform illegal stunts with stolen vehicles on the city outskirts, the cops said.

Based on the complaint of Smit Patel, the police registered a case and began the probe. With assistance from the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) in Hyderabad, the cops traced the stolen vehicle to Shaheen Nagar in Chandrayangutta using CCTV footage. Subsequently, the police found that the chassis and engine number of the vehicle in the footage matched that of the stolen bike from Begumpet.

The police said the main accused confessed to his crime during interrogation. He revealed that he, along with his juvenile accomplice, was involved in the theft of bikes, removing the licence plates from the vehicles and performing stunts on the outskirts of the city, the police said, adding that they shared clips of their reckless activities on Instagram and WhatsApp