Moroccan drug peddler arrested by Hyderabad Narcotics Enforcement Wing, to be deported today

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad Narcotics Enforcement Wing (HNEW) recently apprehended and will be deporting Achbili Amine, a foreign national hailing from the Kingdom of Morocco, for engaging in illegal activities, including drug peddling, in the city. The team procured all the necessary permissions and will be deporting him on Wednesday to Morocco.

Amine, 27, was staying in Hyderabad despite exhausting his visa and passport validity. The HNEW acted on credible information and conducted the deportation process to prevent any further involvement in activities detrimental to national security.

Born to Moroccan parents who migrated to Saudi Arabia, he completed his schooling in Taif City before coming to Hyderabad on a student visa. Initially enrolled in a Bachelor of Computer Application (BCA) course at Osmania University, his ganja addiction led to irregular attendance and his involvement in illegal activities.

Investigations found his association with local drug peddlers, including Saeed Ali Mohammad Al Kafri, a Palestinian refugee, and Romy Bharat Kalyani, previously arrested for drug-related offences by the Mumbai and Goa police. He was further apprehended by the Panjagutta police and drugs, including ecstasy pills, MDMA, and ganja, were seized from his possession.

Saeed Ali Mohammad Al Kafri, known for his involvement in multiple NDPS cases in Hyderabad, played a significant role in Amine’s illegal activities. Despite being a refugee from Syria, Saeed engaged in drug peddling.

Following Amine’s arrest, authorities coordinated with the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) and the Moroccan Embassy in New Delhi to facilitate his deportation. Movement restriction orders were obtained, and Amine was temporarily detained at the CCS detention centre in Hyderabad.

The Embassy of the Kingdom of Morocco issued a valid travel pass for Amine’s return, with arrangements made for his journey back to Morocco from Rajiv Gandhi International Terminal, Hyderabad, on Thursday, April 17.

Passport validity exhausted