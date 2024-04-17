No data on budget for oral healthcare with Central government

HYDERABAD: The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare reportedly lacks any information on the budget allocation for oral healthcare and provision of central government jobs in this sector.

The All India Dental Students and Dental Surgeons Association had filed a RTI application to the ministry, seeking details on the budget allocation from 2014 to 2024 and the preventive measures taken for dental healthcare across the country.

The RTI query also sought information about the ministry’s efforts in investments to promote oral health, prevent dental diseases and develop treatment services, infrastructure, education, training and research in the relevant areas.

In response to the application, the Dental Council of India, on April 4, stated that there was no data available regarding the budget allocation for oral healthcare from 2014 to 2024.

The Association highlighted the lack of information as severe neglect towards oral healthcare and criticised the government bodies for lack of transparency and accountability.

The Association urged political parties to prioritise oral healthcare and take concrete actions to address the issue in the next government.