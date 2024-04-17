Overseas Board to protect NRIs on the anvil: Revanth Reddy

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday said that his government will bring a system to safeguard the assets of Non-Resident Indians (NRIs), who migrate to countries like the USA, and to provide assistance to the elderly parents of NRIs by charging a nominal fee.

He also said that the state government is planning to set up ‘Telangana Gulf and Other Overseas Board’ in the premises of Mahatma Jyothiba Phule Praja Bhavan.

Speaking at a meeting organised by TPCC NRI Cell here, the chief minister said that his government was carefully studying the matter of setting up a separate board for the welfare of overseas migrant labourers. Revanth said that the chief minister’s secretary V Sheshadri has an experience of six years looking after foreign affairs in the Prime Minister’s Office during Manmohan Singh and Narendra Modi’s tenure. He said that under his able guidance, a policy document was already prepared by studying the policies implemented by Kerala and Philippines.

Stating that the Philippines is implementing an effective policy registering employment, employees and all other necessary details and dealing with the Gulf countries at state to state level, Revanth said that a policy of maintaining all details of migrant workers, providing assistance and training to them, issuing licences to agents, providing life insurance and safeguarding their assets will be implemented by September 17. He also said that a senior IAS officer will be appointed to head the overseas board to effectively deal with the issues at all levels.

“At the state level, I can sort out the issues. However, issues of Gulf workers should be sorted out at national and international levels. The migrants majorly originate from Nizamabad and Karimnagar districts. Hence, we need to have our representative in Delhi and raise our voice in Parliament. Hence, I request you to send Congress Nizamabad candidate T Jeevan Reddy to the Lok Sabha,” Revanth said.

Narrating his rise to power example, the chief minister said that sometimes failures are the essential steps for success.

“I lost the Assembly election in 2018, but within three months I was elected to Lok Sabha in 2019. Thereafter, I was appointed as TPCC president by the party's high command and I am the chief minister today. Likewise, I am under the impression that Jeevan Reddy will also become Union minister,” Revanth said.