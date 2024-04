HYDERABAD: The Principal Special Court (Trial and Disposal of Commercial Disputes) in Hyderabad on Tuesday issued notices to the electricity generating company (Genco), transmission company (Transco) and distribution companies (Discoms) in a long-pending case filed by Vijai Electricals Limited demanding the clearance of dues. The court also ordered the attachment of 3,000 square yards of land belonging to Vidyut Soudha, the corporate office building of Genco and Transco, with strict instructions that it must not be alienated, gifted or transferred to any third party.

In 2005, Vijai Electricals initiated legal proceedings seeking clearance of pending bills and the attachment of properties owned by the then AP Transco and others. At that time, the court ruled in favour of Vijai and ordered the payment of pending bills amounting to over Rs 2.56 crore. However, the authorities concerned did not comply with the court’s directive.

Officials summoned on June 5 to decide on sale of property

In 2011, Vijai Electricals filed another petition naming the Chief Engineer (Projects) of the Electricity department and Superintendent Engineer (Operations) of Nalgonda Circle alleging inaction.

After hearing the arguments on Tuesday, the court issued attachment notices to the authorities. However, the authorities refused to accept the notices issued by the commercial court. Subsequently, the court staff affixed the notices to the walls of Vidyut Soudha.

The court directed the authorities concerned to appear before it on June 5 for further proceedings, including setting the terms of the proclamation of sale for the attached property.