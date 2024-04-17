Raheel named accused in toddler’s death case

HYDERABAD: Jubilee Hills police have listed Shaik Raheel, son of former BRS Bodhan MLA Shakeel Amer, as an accused in the February 2022 accident at Jubilee Hills that claimed the life of a toddler and altered the case to IPC Section 304 (Part-II) from IPC Section 304 (A).

This comes after a re-investigation into the tragic incident that resulted in the death of the toddler. Initially, the case was registered under IPC Section 304 (A), which pertains to causing death by negligence, while Section 304 (Part-II) says that anyone found guilty of an act that results in death, or an act that is undertaken with the intent to cause death or physical injury that is likely to result in death will face up to 10 years in jail, a fine or both.

Earlier, Raheel’s friend Afnaan confessed to being behind the wheel at the time of the accident. However, during the re-investigation, the police reportedly questioned three friends who confessed to Raheel’s direct involvement in the accident, leading to changes in the FIR.

According to sources, the police relied solely on physical witnesses and their statements, as there was no CCTV footage of the accident available at the time or during the re-investigation. Despite this, the police proceeded with the case based on the testimony of witnesses.

The alteration of charges from negligence to IPC Section 304 (Part-II) indicates a more serious outlook on the incident, reflecting the gravity of the offence. The addition of Raheel as an accused raises questions about his involvement and accountability.

Meanwhile, sources revealed that the deceased boy’s mother, Kajol, will be travelling to the city for the re-recording of her statement by the police.