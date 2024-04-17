Revanth Reddy a ticking time bomb for Congress: KT Rama Rao

ADILABAD : Reiterating his allegations, BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Tuesday claimed that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy along with Congress MLAs will join the BJP after the Lok Sabha elections.

He, along with BRS candidate Atram Sakku, held a meeting with booth-level activists in the Adilabad Lok Sabha segment. Addressing the gathering, Rama Rao pointed out that though former AICC president Rahul Gandhi has labelled the liquor scam and the subsequent arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal as fake, Revanth has stated that the apprehension of MLC K Kavitha was correct in the case.

Additionally, he said that though Rahul had likened Prime Minister Narendra Modi to a thief, Revanth had addressed the latter as “bade bhai” (big brother) during his visit to Telangana. Rama Rao said that while the Wayanad MP had criticised the Adani Group, the chief minister was calling Adani his friend.

“Speaking like this while being the chief minister is foolish and akin to keeping a sharp pair of scissors in the pocket. Revanth has become like a ticking time bomb. We hope that the Revanth-led government stays in power and implements the guarantees,” the BRS working president remarked.