Revanth Reddy a ticking time bomb for Congress: KT Rama Rao

ADILABAD : Reiterating his allegations, BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Tuesday claimed that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy along with Congress MLAs will join the BJP after the Lok Sabha elections.
He, along with BRS candidate Atram Sakku, held a meeting with booth-level activists in the Adilabad Lok Sabha segment. Addressing the gathering, Rama Rao pointed out that though former AICC president Rahul Gandhi has labelled the liquor scam and the subsequent arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal as fake, Revanth has stated that the apprehension of MLC K Kavitha was correct in the case.
Additionally, he said that though Rahul had likened Prime Minister Narendra Modi to a thief, Revanth had addressed the latter as “bade bhai” (big brother) during his visit to Telangana. Rama Rao said that while the Wayanad MP had criticised the Adani Group, the chief minister was calling Adani his friend.
“Speaking like this while being the chief minister is foolish and akin to keeping a sharp pair of scissors in the pocket. Revanth has become like a ticking time bomb. We hope that the Revanth-led government stays in power and implements the guarantees,” the BRS working president remarked.
Criticising turncoats, the former minister said that many leaders, who didn’t take part in the Telangana movement, joined the BRS and enjoyed ministerial posts for nine-and-a-half years. However, they left the pink party when it lost in Mudhole, Nirmal and Sirpur Kagaznagar, he added. In contrast, Rama Rao said that Athram Sakku was a man of integrity who remained loyal to the party even in difficult times.
Before the Assembly elections, Revanth promised to waive crop loans up to Rs 2 lakh but has failed to fulfil it, the former minister said, adding that the implementation has now been pushed to August 15. Additionally, the implementation of the promises after forming the government has been neglected, he added.
Criticising the current administration, Rama Rao said the previous BRS government had extended benefits under the Rythu Bandhu scheme and provided drinking water even in Agency areas under Mission Bhagiratha. Meanwhile, the Congress has brought drought across the state and is causing diseases in the Agency areas due to the supply of unclean water, he alleged.