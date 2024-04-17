Revanth Reddy should clarify stance on CAA, NRC, says Dharmapuri Arvind

NIZAMABAD: BJP MP Dharmapuri Arvind on Tuesday demanded that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy clarify his stance on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Speaking to reporters at the BJP office here, the Nizamabad MP stated, “Revanth declaring himself to be a Hindu is not enough. He should explicitly state his position on the CAA and NRC.”

Stating that the Congress won’t allow the chief minister to express his stand on the topics, he said that Revanth would be destroyed if he continued with the grand old party.

Additionally, Arvind alleged that Revanth was not focused on his responsibilities as the chief minister and was, instead, busy sending money and other resources to the Congress high command. Funds were diverted by Congress leaders from Khammam and Nalgonda districts, the MP claimed, adding that the government has been unable to fulfil assurances in the district.

“The KCR government leaving some funds in the treasury is the eighth wonder of the world. But, how these funds were diverted to Khammam and Nalgonda districts is another source of wonder,” Arvind said. “This is the reason that Revanth postponed the implementation of pre-poll promises.”

He alleged that the Gandhi family doesn’t allow leaders to grown in the Congress.