Rs 11 cr property tax cheques bounce in 7 GHMC circles

HYDERABAD : As many as 39 cheques worth Rs 11 crore paid towards Property Tax have been bounced in seven Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation circles. The civic body has taken stern action against the taxpayers for cheque bounce and has filed FIRs against them in various police stations within the GHMC limits on Tuesday.

Chandanagar GHMC Circle topped the list with 13 bounce cases, followed by Jubilee hills (5), Serilingampally (4), Yousufguda (8), Quthbullapur (4), Moosapet (4) and Kukatpally (1). The GHMC has collected property tax of Rs 1,921 crore for the financial year 2023-24, out of which, Rs 11 crore has been cheque bounced.

GHMC Commissioner, Ronald Rose, urged the taxpayers to pay the cheque bounce amount immediately without further delay, warning that not doing so would lead to FIRs being filed in the upcoming days by the GHMC. The citizens should ensure that cheques should not be bounced in future, he said.

Further, he also advised the citizens to clear the arrears and avail the Early Bird Scheme i.e 5% rebate on current year property tax, which is to be closed on April 30, 2024.