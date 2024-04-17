Show of strength: Congress candidates to file papers amid massive rallies

HYDERABAD: In a bid to show its strength, the ruling Congress is planning to turn the filing of nominations by its candidates into massive public rallies. Chief Minister

A Revanth Reddy is expected to attend a majority of these public rallies to boost the morale of the rank and file of the party.

The move comes at a time when the Lok Sabha election campaign of all the major parties is going at a slower pace though the poll notification is expected to be issued by the ECI on Thursday.

In a recent coordination meeting with contesting candidates and constituency in-charges, AICC general secretary KC Venugopal directed the party leaders to organise their campaigns on a grand scale, starting from the filing of nomination of candidates to holding major public rallies by the national leaders.

Revanth Reddy to take part in roadshows

According to sources, the chief minister will accompany Neelam Madhu when he files his nomination papers in the Medak Lok Sabha constituency on Thursday. Revanth will also be attending similar rallies during the filing of nominations by P Balaram Naik, Kadiyam Kavya, Ch Vamshi Chand Reddy, Ch Kiran Kumar Reddy and others.

Speaking to TNIE, the party’s Bhongir candidate Kiran Kumar Reddy said that over one lakh people will participate in the rally before he files his nomination papers. “CM A Revanth Reddy, Roads & Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy and Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy will be among a host of top leaders who will be participating in this rally,” he said.

“My election would be ‘declared’ on the nomination day itself as people are determined to turn up in large numbers,” he said.

The party is planning to show its strength in the segments where it is expecting stiff competition and those include Secunderabad and Karimnagar.

Meanwhile, it is learnt that Revanth will also be traveling to Kerala to campaign for the Congress and Rahul Gandhi, who is contesting from the Wayanad segment.