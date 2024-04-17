Take precautionary measures before the onset of monsoon: Dana Kishore

HYDERABAD: The GHMC authorities should take all precautionary measures in advance to avoid any trouble to the people of Greater Hyderabad before the onset of the rainy season, MAUD Principal Secretary, M Dana Kishore said.

Dana Kishore, along with GHMC Commissioner D Ronald Rose, HMWSSB MD C Sudarshan Reddy, ENC, Zonal Commissioners and others reviewed the pre-monsoon arrangements within the GHMC limits at the GHMC headquarters on Tuesday. The Disaster Response Force (DRF) should be alert and ready at all times, he said. Fire, water, GHMC, police and other departments should organise mock drills in the last week of May or first week of June to demonstrate how to be prepared in case of heavy rains and to make people believe that the departments are ready in case of any emergency, he said.

Around 125 water logging locations have been identified under GHMC limits and problems have been addressed in 22 locations. The superintendent engineers have been instructed to personally visit, examine and permanently resolve the existing water stagnation points in 40 locations on a war footing basis to prevent water logging in the remaining locations as well. Desilting of drains and nala cleaning should be completed by the first week of June, Dana Kishore emphasised.

An awareness programme should be conducted requesting people not to throw garbage in the nalas. It is advised to arrange garbage bins, he said. Kishore suggested that officials of all departments should work in coordination so that the people do not face any difficulties.