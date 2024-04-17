Telangana: BJP government failed in every aspect, says Uttam Reddy

NALGONDA/SIDDIPET: Asserting that the Congress would accomplish its ‘Mission Telangana-15’ by winning at least 15 of the 17 Lok Sabha seats in the state, Civil Supplies Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Tuesday said that the people would reject the BJP and BRS as both parties have betrayed the interests of the state.

Uttam, along with Congress MLA N Padmavathi and Nalgonda candidate Raghuveer Reddy, participated in the election campaign in Kodad and Huzurnagar and later addressed a mammoth public meeting in Miryalaguda.

He said that while the BRS has lost its relevance in Telangana, the BJP has no moral right to seek votes as it was making another attempt to cheat the common public with a fresh set of ‘jumlas’ after failing to deliver on its promises in the last two terms.

“The BJP cannot be trusted, and its manifesto is nothing but another ‘jumla patra’,” Uttam said.

“The BJP manifesto has nothing to offer to the common man. It fails to even mention unemployment which is at its peak. Narendra Modi came to power in 2014 promising two crore new jobs every year, but about 15-16 crore jobs, including 2 lakh jobs in public sector units, were lost during Modi rule,” he said.