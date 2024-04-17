Vote for us, we’ll ensure ‘Lilliputian’ government fulfils all its promises, says Chandrasekhar Rao

SANGAREDDY: Launching a scathing attack against Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, BRS president and former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Tuesday said that “sometimes, Lilliputs come to power by luck”.

Addressing a public meeting held in Sultanpur to seek support for the party’s Medak and Zaheerabad candidates, Rao said: “The Congress won the Assembly elections in the state and it should complete its full term in office. We are not jealous of their victory. If they continue in power for five years, then the people will know which party is good.”

He, however, said that the survey reports indicate that the Congress would get only two seats in the Lok Sabha polls in the state, as people and farmers have already started revolting against the government.

‘Everyone should respect Ambedkar’

“We don’t know who will join the BJP. The chief minister, while speaking to TV channels in Delhi, said something that is quiet contradictory to what he says in the state,” the BRS chief said and wanted the people to guess which is the B-team of BJP.

Rao alleged that the “Lilliputian” government failed to offer floral tributes to the Ambedkar statue near Secretariat on Monday. “Even gates to the statue were locked. It doesn’t matter who had erected the statute. Everyone should respect Ambedkar,” he said.

“Even Yadagirigutta temple was renovated by the BRS government. Then why are they going to perform pujas there? Even MLAs' residential quarters too were constructed by the BRS government. Congress MLAs are residing in these quarters. The new Secretariat building was constructed by the BRS government. That’s why I am calling it a Lilliputian government,” Rao said.

“The Lilliputs even put the construction of Sangmeswara and Basaveswara projects in cold storage,” Rao alleged and asked the people whether they should keep quiet when the projects shelved and the architect of the Constitution is disrespected.

He appealed to the people to vote for the BRS so that it could bring pressure on the state government to implement the assurances given by Congress like crop loan waiver and others. He called upon the people to participate in the postcard movement, which was launched by former minister T Harish Rao, demanding the government to implement its assurances. Alleging that the police were troubling the BRS activists, Rao said that BRS should stop such activities.

Asks DGP to change his way of functioning

Asserting that BRS would come to power again, the BRS chief requested the DGP to change his way of functioning. “Otherwise, people will revolt against you,” Rao said.

Stating that the police registered a case against BRS activist Salwaja Madarao of Peddapalli and sent him to jail for his social posts, Rao asked the DGP to order a probe into the incident by a senior IPS officer and lift the cases against the BRS activist.

He alleged that the farmers were in a pathetic situation now.

“The government is not paying bonus or minimum support price to farmers. The government should pay the bonus as soon as the Lok Sabha poll process is completed,” he added.